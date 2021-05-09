Amid post-poll violence, humanity prevailed in Bengal village

Amid violent clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers across West Bengal, a heartwarming incident took place in a village in East Bardhaman district. Rising above political differences, TMC workers in the Chakta village came to the aid of the family of a local BJP booth president.

The TMC cadres stood by the family members of their bitter political rival when they were clueless about how to perform his funeral as no one, even BJP workers, came forward suspecting that he died of Covid-19.

It was on Friday afternoon when BJP booth president Anup Bandyopadhyay suddenly died of a heart attack. Somehow, a rumour spread in the village that the 60-year-old died of Covid-19. Locals were so afraid that they even refused to touch the body.

Not only did all their neighbours shun them fearing infection, but heavy rain and thunderstorm on Friday night prevented them from even going out and trying to perform his last rites.

Bandyopadhyay’s widow Rina had no choice but to guard his body all night. The next day when she still had no one by her side, the news of her plight reached local TMC leader and Panchayat pradhan Budun Seikh.

Seikh did not think twice before instructing his party cadres to ensure that proper funeral rites of the BJP leader are performed.

Rina was in for a surprise when she saw TMC workers arriving at her home and assuring all help in performing the last rites of her husband,

“My husband has been suffering from several ailments. When he passed away almost everyone in the village thought that he died of Covid-19. No one, not even BJP workers, came forward to help us perform his last rights. Surprisingly, it was the TMC workers who helped us,” said Rina.

As for Seikh, he said that after coming to know of the helpless condition of the BJP leader’s wife, political differences did not even come to his mind.

“My only aim was to help her and her family. There is no politics here,” said Seikh.

Local BJP leadership said that perhaps their party workers fled from home due to post-poll violence and hence was unable to help the booth president’s family.