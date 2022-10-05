Amid protest against lifting ban on liquor, Manipur seeks to support local liquor

Amid protests against its recent decision to partially lift the ban on liquor, the BJP government in Manipur has issued a draft liquor regulation policy that seeks to support the manufacture and export of local brews to generate employment.

Application for GI (Geographical Indication) tag to the local brews is another major highlight of the draft policy.

The Draft Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy, which was released on Wednesday, seeks to support manufacture and sale of beer and wine with locally available fruits and materials for export in order to generate employment and revenue.

The draft also seeks to use at least 10 to 20 per cent of the revenue for employment generation schemes and for welfare of women and youths in the state.

It also seeks to eradicate distillation, transportation, consumption and sale of illicit liquor having serious impact on the health of the state's citizens. "Manufacture and sale of any local brew or country liquor without food safety certifìcation (FSSAI) will be prohibited in the state," says the draft.

The draft was issued amid protests, particularly by women-led organisations against the state Cabinet's decision to partially lift the ban on sale, transportation and consumption of liquor in the state. The organisations demand that liquor should be totally banned and efforts should be made to check consumption of illicit liquor too.

The draft is seen as an effort by the government to assuage the local communities by supporting the traditional liquor being produced and consumed in the state as part of their tradition.

The state Cabinet on September 20 gave its nod to further amend the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 2002, and thereby regulate sale and consumption of liquor in some parts of the state. The state government said that the sale of liquor will be allowed only at a few specific locations, such as district headquarters, tourist spots, security camps, and hotels with at least 20 bedded lodging facilities. This, the government said, would check use of illicit liquor being sold without any regulation. This will also generate revenue of an estimated Rs. 600 crores every year.