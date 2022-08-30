Amid spat with Kejriwal, Assam CM announces Rs 10,000 crore plan for schools

Assam CM announces Rs 10,000 crore plan for schools

The announcement comes at a time Sarma and Kejriwal have been engaged in a spat on Twitter since August 24

Amid the war of words with Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a plan to spend Rs. 10,000 crores to make the state's high schools look better and improve infrastructure. 

"For the development of our high schools, we will spend Rs. 10,000 crores so that each high school looks better than the convent schools, and we can improve infrastructure. This is how we are trying to bring a new flow of development to the entire state," Sarma announced while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation of a new bridge in North Assam's Udalguri district. 

Sarma also admitted that the infrastructure of the state's high schools was not very good. 

The announcement comes at a time Sarma and Kejriwal have been engaged in a spat on Twitter since August 24 when the Delhi CM first questioned the Assam government's decision to close down 34 government schools for their poor results in the class X examination. 

"Closing the schools is not an answer. Instead, we must open more schools across India. We must try to improve the condition of the schools," Kejriwal tweeted. 

Kejriwal repeatedly told Sarma that he wants to visit Assam to see the government schools. He also invited Sarma to visit Delhi and see how the government schools have been improved there by the Aam Aadmi Party government. 

As Kejriwal insisted on his wish to visit Assam and see the condition of schools, Sarma slammed Delhi CM and tweeted, "Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers numbers 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?

"Unlike in Delhi, we manage fury of floods, dealt with militancy, negotiate hilly & tough terrains - and yet deliver high-quality education. We impart education in six mediums including 14 different tribal languages....," Sarma further tweeted on Friday.

Ministers in Sarma's cabinet and the BJP MLAs also started condemning Kejriwal's tweets that questioned the steps taken by the Assam government to improve the government schools. 

