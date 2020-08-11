Arms, ammunition recovered from two Assam districts

  • Aug 11 2020, 03:14 ist
  Aug 11 2020

 Huge quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered from Assam's Kokrajhar and Darrang districts on Monday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a search operation was launched in Tulsibil outpost area in Kokrajhar, where two AK-series rifles, 211 rounds of ammunition and two grenades were recovered, among other arms, they said.

In Darrang district, one person was arrested after three rifles and huge quantities of tools and equipment were seized from his residence near Dhunseri Tea Garden under Mazbat police station.

Further investigation is underway. 

