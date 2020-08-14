Arunachal Pradesh reports fourth Covid-19 death, 82 new cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its fourth Covid-19 fatality, even as 82 new cases were detected in the state, a Health Department official said on Friday.

The state's tally rose to 2,512 with the detection of the new cases, he said.

A personnel of the Assam Rifles who was undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Likabali in Lower Siang district died after being shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on August 11, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

The personnel, 56, tested positive for Covid-19 on August 7 after returning to Pasighat in East Siang district from Imphal, he said.

Among the new cases are 29 paramilitary personnel, he added.

Most of the fresh cases were reported from the Capital Complex region where 17 people tested positive for Covid-19. Fourteen cases were detected in West Kameng and 12 in East Siang, the official said.

Barring five, all are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centers, he said.

Total 1,030 people, including 456 security personnel, have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the state since August 1.

On Thursday, 59 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

There are 790 active cases in the state at present, while 1,718 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has so far conducted 1,18,882 tests for Covid-19, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first case of Covid-19 on April 2 while the second case was detected on May 24.