Arunachal Pradesh woman, who lost job in lockdown in Chennai, gives birth in Shramik Special train

Like many others, Biro Kumar Chakma lost his tailoring assistant job in Chennai due to COVID-19 lockdown. Biro, however, still wanted to wait for sometime to find another job.

But the fear of hospital bills for delivery of his wife, Surjo Mala, forced Biro board the Shramik Special train and head towards his home at Jyostnapur village in remote Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Just when the train was approaching New Jalpaiguri station in Bengal, after travelling over 2,200-kms, at around 8.30 am on Thursday, the lady started feeling labour pain. Surjo Mala gave birth to a baby girl at 11.55 am.

Birth of the baby was possible due to tele-medicine support arranged by Chakma Rights and Development Organisation (CRDO), a community based organisation. "After getting a distress call at around 8.30 am, Sanjoy Chakma, CRDO co-ordinator at Tirupur got in touch with her husband. He then called Railways helpline and the Railways Protection Force control room for assistance.

The nearest station master was then alerted and apprised of the situation. The station master promised to arrange emergency medical help at the next New Jalphaiguri station. In the meantime, CRDO facilitated access to two doctors, Dr. Joy Kumar Chakma and Dr. Moonmoon Chakma through tele-conferencing. At the same time, a medical team of the railways awaited at New Jalpaiguri station. The passengers also helped her and the women finally gave birth to a baby girl at 11.55 am," CRDO president, Mahendra Chakma told DH on Thursday evening.

The father cut the umbilical cord before they reached New Jalpaiguri station. A medical team of Norteast Frontier Railways examined the baby and the mother and provided necessary medical aid. "Both mother and the baby are fine," Chakma said.

The train was carrying 150 passengers including migrant workers like the Chakma couple from Chennai to Dibrugarh in Assam, from where they would be taken to Arunachal Pradesh for COVID-19 tests and quarantine. "The couple used to work as assistant tailors in a factory in Chennai since last year. But both lost their jobs due to the lockdown and all their savings were exhausted. They did not have money to pay the hospital bills for her delivery and so decided to return home," Chakma said.