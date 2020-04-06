Arunachal youth abducted by China's PLA yet to be traced: Police

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday confirmed that a 21-year-old man was abducted by China's People's Liberation Army on March 19 from Asapila sector near the McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district.

The whereabouts of the young man, however, is yet to be known, they said.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Chukhu Apa said district superintendent of police Taru Gusar had sent the Nacho police station officer in-charge to the spot, and an inquiry has confirmed the incident.

"The state government will be apprised of it so as to act accordingly as the matter is under the purview of the external affairs ministry," Apa said.

The Army's Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata is yet to respond to queries about the alleged incident.

In a memorandum to Governor B D Mishra on March 27, the Tagin Cultural Society had said Togley Singkam and his two friends -- Gamshi Chadar and Ronya Nade -- were busy fishing when the Chinese security personnel ambushed them.

"While his other two friends could successfully escape, Togley Sinkam was abducted at gunpoint by the Chinese security personnel," the memorandum said.

A complaint was filed by Singkam's family at the Nacho police station on March 23, it said.

The governor's office had confirmed receipt of the memorandum, which also claimed that Singkam was picked up from a place that is part of the clan's land and well within the Indian territory.

The McMahon Line demarcates the boundary between the Tibet autonomous region of China and Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as its own.

The McMahon Line is not properly demarcated and small cement pillars erected on the Indian side often get covered under wild growth.

Meanwhile, a number of organisations in the state have appealed to the state government for taking up the matter with the Centre for the safe release of the man.

The Siyum Nacho Limeking Taksing Students Union (SNLTSU) has threatened to launch a democratic movement in the state capital, if his early and safe release was not ensured.