Assam: Anti-CAA agitator Akhil Gogoi's bail plea rejected by Gauhati High Court

Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of an anti-CAA activist in Assam, Akhil Gogoi, who is facing sedition charge and is in jail for more than a year now.

Akhil is in jail since he was arrested on December 14, 2019, in Jorhat after the anti-CAA agitation turned violent in Guwahati and some other parts of Assam. The case related to Akhil's arrest was subsequently handed over to the NIA, which charged him of sedition.

Akhil's lawyer, Kamal Gogoi told reporters in Guwahati that a division bench of justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Ajit Borthakur rejected the bail application after hearing the case.

"Since the High Court rejected the bail plea, we have no option but to move the Supreme Court with the same plea," Akhil's lawyer said.

Three other accomplices of Akhil, however, were granted bail earlier in connection with the same case. "We still don't know on what ground Akhil's bail plea has been rejected. We will be able to know once we get a copy of the court's order," Kamal said.

Akhil, who leads Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has been vocal against the BJP-led government, both at the Centre and in Assam. He led the anti-CAA agitation saying that the CAA would allow two crore post-1971 Hindu migrants from Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship and thereby reduce the count of indigenous people in Assam, turning them into minorities.

Akhil is also being projected as a leader of Raijor Dal, a newly floated regional party, mostly led by leaders of KMSS. The party is planning to contest the Assembly election slated in April-May with a target to garner the anti-CAA votes against BJP and its allies.

