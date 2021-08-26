Assam Cabinet decides to create 900 government posts

The Assam government on Thursday decided that it will create nearly 900 posts in Public Works and Public Health Engineering departments by making new circles and divisions in various parts of the state.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Cabinet gave its nod to create eight circles, 20 new divisions and 28 sub-divisions across the state for smooth implementation of activities of the Public Works Department (Building). "The Cabinet also approved creation of 804 technical posts for the department," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Likewise, the Cabinet also decided to set up three new divisions of the Public Health Engineering Department at Majuli, South Salmara-Mankachar and Bajali districts. This will lead to creation of 93 posts for the new divisions, the statement said.

Besides, the Cabinet decided that in the interest of public service and to rationalise staff, deputy commissioners have been empowered to transfer employees of government departments within the district in consultation with the head of the department concerned up to the rank of junior engineer.

The Cabinet made a decision to increase the amount of Sports Pension to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 8,000, while fixed the one-time financial assistance to sportspersons at Rs 50,000.

"The Cabinet further decided that players, who have won medals at national championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics, will be given lifetime pension at the rate of Rs 10,000 per month," the CMO said.

The government decided that it will celebrate the birthday of former athlete and coach Bhogeswar Baruah as 'Sports Day' on September 3 every year. Baruah is the first Assamese to clinch gold in an international event. He was the winner of the gold medal in an 800-metre event in the 1966 Asian Games.

The state Cabinet also resolved to rename the 'Science & Technology Department' as 'Science, Technology and Climate Change Department'.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting reviewed the flood of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and decided to depute ministers Jogen Mohan and UG Brahma to monitor the situation. At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet expressed deep condolences on the death of Nandita Saikia, a student of Moridhal College of Dhemaji district in a machete attack allegedly by her estranged lover.

"Noteworthy that Special DGP has already been directed to investigate the case in a speedy manner so that exemplary punishment can be ensured against the culprit," the CMO stated.