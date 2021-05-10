Assam CM swearing-in today: As Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath, here's a glance at the last 5 chief ministers

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to take oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on Monday. He succeeds fellow party leader Sarbananda Sonowal.

Here is a glance at the last five chief ministers of the northeastern state:

1. Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal was elected as Chief Minister after the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly election. He was the first to be elected from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sonowal started his political career in 1992 as president of Assam's oldest student body, the All Assam Students Union (AASU). Before he defeated Tarun Gogoi to become the CM, he was involved in a lot of other political activities.

Sonowal won the Assembly election from Majuli constituency with a margin of 18,923 votes. In the 2016 elections, BJP won with 37 seats, while leading in 52.

2. Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam. The Congress leader held office from 2001 to 2016.

Gogoi’s political career started as a member of the municipal board at Jorhat in 1968. He was later elected to the 5th Lok Sabha in 1971 from Jorhat. He won the Assembly election in 2001 with 71 seats.

He is a Padma Bhusan awardee.

Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma: Another Congress leader who made it big outside the party

3. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was the 11th Chief Minister of Assam who held office from 1996 to 2001. The Asom Gana Parishad leader (AGM) leader won the Assembly Election with 79 seats.

In 1985, Mahanta had become became the CM for the first time when AGM came to power. Then, he was the youngest chief minister of any Indian state.

4. Bhumidhar Barman

Bhumidhar Barman was Assam's 'shortest' Chief Minister — he was in the chair for 23 days (April 22, 1996 to May 14, 1996). He became the chief minister after the death of his predecessor, Hiteswar Saikia. He was an MBBS degree holder.

Bhumidhar Barman passed away on April 18, 2021 after a prolonged illness.

5. Hiteswar Saikia

Hiteswar Saikia held office from 1991 to 1996. The INC leader won the Assembly election in 1991 with a majority of 66 seats. He was preceded by President’s Rule.

Saikia served two terms as chief minister — first in 1983 and later in 1991. He had joined the Congress in 1964.

Did You Know? Out of the 15 Chief Ministers that Assam has had, seven were ex-students of Cotton University.