Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed passes away

PTI
PTI, Karimganj ,
  • Jan 27 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 16:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Congress leader and MLA from Badarpur constituency in Assam, died at a hospital here on Wednesday.

He was 66.

A senior district official said, the MLA was suffering from diabetes and was not keeping well for the last few days.

The legislator breathed his last at Karimganj Civil Hospital at 2.30 am, he said.

Ahmed is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. Condoling his death, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Congress leader Jamal Uddin Ahmed. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and well- wishers." Ahmed had won from the Badarpur seat in 2011 and 2016. 

