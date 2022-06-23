Assam flood situation grim as 2.8 lakh people still remain stuck

The administration of South Assam's Cachar district on Thursday said that they would 'fight till last moment' to rescue people as the flood wreaked havoc in Silchar and its adjoining areas disrupting communication system and rescue operations.

The district administration said that over 2.8 lakh people, mostly in the district headquarters, Silchar and its adjoining areas remained stuck in flood and the administration struggled to rescue the marooned people and provide them food and drinking water.

In a video message, Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli said that government workers, officers, suppliers of food items and drivers were stuck in flood water badly disrupting their work.

"This has made our job very difficult. We are unable to provide optimum help because of the situation. Mobile network refuelling is required but water currents are too strong so our boats are unable to reach. I want to request everyone not to attack our workers. We are committed to help you and trying hard to reach you with water and food items," she said.

"We are trying to airdrop water and food items. So I would like to request you to keep your roof vacant so that we can airdrop drinking water and food items. We will fight till the last moment," she added.

The NDRF personnel are carrying out rescue operations but they could not reach out to many badly hit areas. NDRF personnel from Odisha were airdropped at Silchar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The death toll due to flood and landslides in Assam since April mounted to 100, of which 18 were in the Cachar district. Over 54 lakh people have remained affected in 32 of Assam's 36 districts. South Assam districts including Cachar has been facing serious flood since May but the situation in Silchar town and its adjoining areas turned grim on Tuesday.