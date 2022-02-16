Assam govt plans to change 'derogatory' village names

Sarma said his government would not change the names on its own

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Feb 16 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 18:34 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

What's in a name? Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks there is a lot.  

Sarma on Wednesday said that the BJP-led government wants to change name of the villages as many are 'contrary to the civilisation, culture and are derogatory' to a caste or community.

"There is much in a name. Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition and  civilisation. We shall launch a portal soon to invite suggestions on change of names of places across Assam, which are contrary to our civilisation, culture and are derogatory to any caste or community," Sarma tweeted on Wednesday.

He later told television journalists that the government would not change the names on its own and would ask people to apply through the portal to change the name if they unanimously decides to do so.

"The deputy commissioners will take a call about the change only if the same is unanimously decided by the residents," he said.

"I have come across name of some places which does not represent or reflect our culture and civilisation. I think that such names should be changed and so we want to give the people a chance to do so, if they also want to change the name," he said.

