Assam-Meghalaya seek to resolve disputes in remaining 6 sites

Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya on Sunday decided to set up three regional committees to resolve disputes in the remaining six sites of the inter-state borders.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma in Guwahati on Sunday.

The two states had earlier identified 12 sites where disputes continued for 50 years.

On March 29 this year, the two states signed an MoU to resolve the disputes in six sites with "comparatively fewer complexities." The MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of two Chief Ministers and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Similar regional committees, each headed by a cabinet minister, were formed before the MoU was signed.

"At present, the Survey of India in collaboration with both the States are working to demarcate the borders. Both the state governments are working together to ensure that the survey work completes at the earliest,” Sangma said.

The remaining six areas of difference are in Khanduli and Psiar, Block I and Block II, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah- Mawtamur and Desh Doomreah, said the statement issued by the Meghalaya government.

The regional committees will be headed by cabinet ministers from both states, who will be made chairpersons. The members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Councils will also be made part of the regional committees.

Sangma said that once the regional committees are formed, site visits, public consultation and consultation with all stakeholders will be initiated.

As a goodwill and confidence-building measure, the Chief Ministers of both the states visit the disputed sites and talk to the local people, said a statement issued by the Assam government.