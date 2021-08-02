Assam ministers to visit Mizoram on August 5 to discuss border row

Assam on Monday decided to send two cabinet ministers to Mizoram capital Aizawl on August 5 for a discussion regarding the inter-state border issue, a day after two states were asked by the Centre to sit for talks.

The two state governments also directed their police to withdraw cases registered in connection with the July 26 gunfight and the tension on the inter-state border.

At least six Assam policemen died and 41 others were injured in the firing on the inter-state border between Lailapur in South Assam's Cachar district and Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram. Both Assam and Mizoram claims the land where the gunfight took place as their own.

"In aid of an early amicable resolution, I am sending my cabinet colleagues, Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to Aizawl for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensure peace on its border, paving the way for a peaceful and developed Northeast," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Monday evening.

1/2 Further, in aid of an early amicable resolution,I am sending my cabinet collegues, @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal to Aizawl on 5 Aug, 21, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders,paving the way for a peaceful & developed North-East — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 2, 2021

Also read: Assam, Mizoram issue to be settled in stipulated time frame: PM tells BJP MPs

Hours before this, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tweeted saying that he asked the state police to withdraw the cases registered against Sarma and Assam officials. "In order to build a conducive atmosphere for the amicable solution to the dispute and to reduce the plight of the suffering citizens, I have directed police to withdraw the FIR registered at Vairengte against all the accused officials," he tweeted. The FIR named Assam CM Sarma and four police officers, one DC and a forest officer.

Reciprocating to this, Sarma said he also asked the state police to withdraw the case registered against DC Kolasib and sub-divisional police officer, Vairengte. The case registered against Rajya Sabha Member from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena was withdrawn on Sunday night.

The tension between the two states was brewing since the July 26 gunfight on the border.