Assam paper leak: Exams for Modern Indian Language subjects rescheduled for April 1

Earlier, the examination of general science paper was rescheduled from March 13 to March 31

Sumir Karmakar 
Sumir Karmakar , DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 19:05 ist
Activists of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) protest against Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu after the question paper leak incident. Credit: PTI Photo

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) rescheduled examinations of all Mother Indian Language (MIL) subjects of High School Leaving Certificate (Class X) examination after a police investigation revealed that question paper of Assamese subject was also leaked, recently.

This comes three days after examination for General Science paper was rescheduled following alleged leak of the question paper. A case was registered by the CID and 27 persons including 13 minor students, have been arrested so far in the case.

Also Read | Entire exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister after back-to-back paper leaks

"The matter about the leak of the Assamese subject paper came to light on Thursday during questioning of Pranab Dutta, the in-charge of an examination centre at Luit Khabalu Higher Secondary School in Lakhimpur district. He told us that he shared the question papers of both general science and Assamese subjects. So we informed the chief minister and education minister about it, following which the examination was rescheduled," Director General of Assam police, G P Singh told reporters in Guwahati, on Friday.        

The SEBA rescheduled the examination of all MIL subjects from March 18 to April 1. Earlier, the examination of general science paper was rescheduled from March 13 to March 31. 

kingpin nabbed: 

Singh said police identified the "kingpin," Pranab Dutta, who had shared the question papers with Kumud Rajkhowa and Prasanna Das, two teachers of Daflakata Higher Secondary School, also in Lakhimpur district. "Investigation revealed that Dutta had taken Rs. 5,000 from Rajkhowa but we are carrying out more investigation as Dutta had bought a new car recently," he said. "The papers were distributed online and money was also transferred through e-wallets," the DGP said.

The BJP-led government has faced a lot of criticism over the question paper leak with the Opposition parties demanding resignation of education minister Ranoj Pegu. They demanded that action should also be initiated against officials of SEBA as they failed to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. 

On Thursday, talking about the issue in the state Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted that it was a mistake of the government. He, however, said that strict action would be taken against all those involved in the crime. 

