Assam: People attend midnight mass, exchange gifts to ring in Christmas

People from all religions joined their Christian friends on the occasion, with many thronging chapels and churches for the midnight mass

PTI
PTI, Guwahati ,
  • Dec 25 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 15:51 ist
A man dressed as a Santa Claus distributes candy at a church during the Christmas celebrations, in Guwahati. Credit: IANS Photo

Prayers for peace and prosperity were offered across Assam as the state joined in the Christmas celebrations with gaiety and fervour on Sunday.

People from all religions joined their Christian friends on the occasion, with many thronging chapels and churches for the midnight mass.

Churches wore a festive look with special decorations, including glittering lights and scenes depicting the birth of Christ.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

Carols were sung and gifts exchanged among people of the Christian community.

The governor in a message, said, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people belonging to Christianity in particular and others in general on the occasion of Christmas.”

“On this day we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ who gave us the message of peace, sacrifice, love and compassion. So, on the day of Christmas let us all rededicate ourselves to the teachings of Lord Jesus for strengthening universal brotherhood and harmonious co-existence,” he added.

The chief minister also wished everyone on the occasion through Twitter.

“Merry Christmas to Everyone. My heartiest greetings. May you be blessed with joy and prosperity always,” Sarma wrote.

