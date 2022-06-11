Assam to invest Rs 5,000 crore to generate 1 gigawatt solar power

Assam government on Saturday announced investments worth Rs 5,000 crore to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power with a target to be self-sufficient in power generation.

A meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in North Assam's Tezpur approved a plan for formation of a joint venture company between Neyveli Lognite Corporation, a government undertaking, and Assam government for taking up the projects for generation of 1,000 MW of solar power.

"A solar power unit with 75 MW capacity was inaugurated at Amguri recently. Three other solar power projects of 100 MW would also be inaugurated soon. But we want to go big in solar power or green power in order to meet our power demand. We plan to generate at least 1,000 MW of solar power," Sarma told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Assam's demand for electricity at present stands at 2,200 MW.

The state cabinet also decided to allow the state's tea garden owners to use five per cent land for generation of solar power or for growing other crops.