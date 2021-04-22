Assam's active Covid-19 cases cross 10,000 with 1,931 new cases

Assam's tally of active Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000 mark to stand at 10, 571 after the state reorded 1,931 fresh Coid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The state reported 10 more deaths on Thursday with three deaths being reported from Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati), while Karbi Anglong, Barpeta, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Sonitpur and Tinsukia registered one death each during the same period.
A total of 73,428 persons were tested in the last 24 hours of which 2.63% tested positive, the bulletin said, adding that 368 persons were discharged from hospitals across the state during the same time frame.
As the number of cases surged, the state government stepped up efforts to increase the number of beds, ICU, ventilation and oxygen supplies to make sure that the patients are taken care of as per Covid-19 protocol.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held an all-party meeting in Guwahati and apprised them about the steps taken so far by the government to tackle the situation. "All parties assured to assist us in this difficult hour," Sonowal said after the meeting.
The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam increased from 25 on March 21 to 1,931 on Thursday. The rate of positivity has also increased from 0.57% two weeks ago to 2.63%.
