Assam's Covid-19 cases cross 1 lakh; 8 more deaths reported

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam crossed one-lakh mark with detection of 2,560 fresh cases on Friday while eight more persons died due to issues related to the virus.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday night said a total of 40,102 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and 6.38% were found Covid-19 positive.

This increased the state's Covid-19 positive cases to 1,01,367, of which 21,771 were still active.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases detected on Friday, 562 were found in Kamrup (metro) followed by Jorhat (167), Cachar (165), Dibrugarh (139) and Hailakandi (135) districts.

This prompted the state chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to issue an alert saying the state government would be forced to go for complete lockdown again if people did not follow safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and use of sanitisers.

The death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 286 with eight persons, aged between 38 and 80 years succumbing to the virus on Friday.

Recovery rate in the state, however, was a little over 80%.

