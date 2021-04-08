Assembly elections 2021: Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted to power, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that anti-Romeo squads will be set up in West Bengal if the BJP is voted to power. Addressing three rallies in the districts of Hooghly and Howrah, he also said that if voted to power, the BJP will ensure woman’s safety and higher standards of education in Bengal.

“Why Bengal is not safe for women? If voted to power BJP will set up anti-Romeo squads in Bengal to tackle those who roam around girls’ schools. We will also provide free education and transport for girls,” said Adityanath.

Anti-Romio squads were formed in Uttar Pradesh after Adityanath became the Chief Minister in 2017.

"What ‘parivartan' did TMC bring in Bengal in the last 10 years?" Yogi asked questioning the TMC’s claim of bringing change in Bengal. "What happened to its slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, soil and the people), I want to ask Mamata Banerjee.”

Adityanath accused the West Bengal counterpart for being allegedly aloof to the needs of youths and farmers and said that she has “compassion only for TMC goons.”

He further alleged that even though the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in houses of the Parliament, the TMC incited violent protests against it in Bengal.

“TMC knows nothing but blatant appeasement for the sake of vote bank politics. Mamata Banerjee supports cow slaughter in Bengal. But it is not allowed in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone is caught involved in it, that person goes to jail,” said Adityanath.

He also said that if the BJP is voted to power in Bengal, then the TMC goons will be dealt with as per law.