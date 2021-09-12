At least 26 Myanmar nationals arrested in Assam for illegally entering India

At least 26 Myanmar nationals, including 10 women, who had reportedly taken shelter in Mizoram following a military crackdown against the pro-democracy protesters in their country, were arrested in Guwahati on Sunday for illegally entering India.

Police said questioning revealed that they are residents of the Chin state of Myanmar, which is witnessing military violence since March.

Forged Indian documents such as the Aadhaar card and Voter ID have been recovered from them, which according to police were made in Mizoram.

"All of them belong to Chin community and they told us that they were on their way to Delhi to study Bible (theology). From their possession, forged Indian documents such as Aadhaar card and Voter ID have been recovered, which were made in Mizoram," Assam police said in a statement.

The arrested persons, aged between 18 and 28 years, hails from the Sagaing, Falam and Hakha districts of Chin state in Myanmar. They were arrested from a hotel at Rehabari in Guwahati.

Over 9,000 Myanmar nationals including 14 MPs and Chief Minister of Chin state have taken shelter in Mizoram. They have been provided shelter across the state and some are living with their relatives in the state.

A case (860/2021) has been registered under Section 468 IPC, Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 and sections of Passport (Entry Into India) Act 1920 and Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950.

The Centre had in March asked the Northeastern states to prevent possible infiltration from the coup-hit country and take steps for the deportation of those who had taken shelter.

But Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga refused to comply with the Centre's directive, saying it was a responsibility to take care of the ethnic Chin refugees as they are "ethnically Mizo brethren." He said that Mizoram could not turn "a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in their backyard."

Check the latest DH videos here: