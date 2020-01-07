Attack on JNU students was ‘staged’: Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the attack on JNU students was a “staged” incident. He further alleged that it is still not clear whether the head injuries sustained by JNSU president Aishe Ghosh during the attack were real and whether there is blood or red paint under the bandage.

“It has been revealed that the incident at JNU was staged...But there is an effort to create ruckus across the country about one person bleeding from her head even though it is still not clear whether its blood or paint under the bandage. It shows how the Communists and Opposition parties are struggling for their existence,” said Ghosh.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Ghosh, known for not mincing his words, claimed that several recently surfaced videos show that the JNSU president was leading the miscreants. He further alleged that the attack on JNU students was “staged” to create sympathy.

The Bengal BJP chief even alleged that the JNU students claiming that they were attacked either provided shelter to the miscreants or the attackers removed their masks and mingled with the students.

“Some people entered the JNU campus with their faces covered and then assaulted students affiliated to ABVP after finding out their rooms. They must have mingled with the students after removing the cover from their faces or those who brought them into the campus have hidden them somewhere,” said Ghosh.

He also said that the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) was “dying down” and getting confined to “a handful of universities” and areas dominated by a particular community.

“I think the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was dying down. It has got confined to a handful of Universities and areas dominated by a particular community. I have come to know that it will finally be confined only to Hyderabad. There is no one to support the agitation as the people of India have rejected this anti-national movement,” said Ghosh.