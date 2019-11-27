'Attempts to undermine Constitution will never succeed'

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on government formation in Maharashtra West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the verdict along with the Devendra Fadnavis showed that the Constitution cannot be undermined.

She also said that Fadnavis should not have taken oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra without being sure of having majority. Banerjee was speaking at a special session of the West Bengal Assembly on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“There are efforts to undermine the Constitution. But the Supreme Court has upheld the Constitution. It is the best gift we can have as we observe 70 years of adoption of the Constitution,” said Banerjee.

In an apparent reference to Fadnivais’ sudden oath-taking as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Banerjee said that she had heard of freedom at midnight but has never heard of government at midnight.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event Banerjee raised questions about the actions of certain Governors.

“ As far as my state is concerned the Governor’s post is being severely misused. One must remember that just like the government at the Centre the state government is also an elected government. We are not at the mercy of anyone,” said Banerjee.