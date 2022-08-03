Babul Supriyo, 8 others to be inducted into WB Cabinet

Babul Supriyo, 8 others to be inducted into Mamata's Cabinet after rejig

Banerjee had on Monday said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2022, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 13:23 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine ministers will be sworn into West Bengal Cabinet after the reshuffle on Wednesday.

Babul Supriyo, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty, and others will be inducted into the state Cabinet, news agency ANI reported.

Banerjee had on Monday said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it is not possible for her to shoulder these responsibilities alone.

"Senior leaders Subrata Mukherjee who was in charge of Panchayat and PHE, and Sadhan Pandey, the minister of consumer affairs, have died and Partha Chatterjee is in jail. Partha was looking after Industry, IT and Parliamentary affairs. Someone will have to do the jobs they were doing," she said.

More to follow...

