Babul Supriyo, 8 others to be inducted into Mamata's Cabinet after rejig

Nine ministers will be sworn into West Bengal Cabinet after the reshuffle on Wednesday.

Babul Supriyo, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty, and others will be inducted into the state Cabinet, news agency ANI reported.

Banerjee had on Monday said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it is not possible for her to shoulder these responsibilities alone.

"Senior leaders Subrata Mukherjee who was in charge of Panchayat and PHE, and Sadhan Pandey, the minister of consumer affairs, have died and Partha Chatterjee is in jail. Partha was looking after Industry, IT and Parliamentary affairs. Someone will have to do the jobs they were doing," she said.

More to follow...