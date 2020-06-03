Bangladeshi man lynched in Assam for allegedly stealing cows

Angry residents inside a tea estate in South Assam's Karimganj district lynched a Bangladeshi man, who along with five others allegedly tried to steal cows from a house on Monday.

The man, identified as Ranjit Munda died after he was caught and thrashed by locals. The incident took place inside Putni tea estate, situated about 3-kms away from Indo-Bangladesh border, a police official said.

Citing local people's version, a police official in Karimganj said six smugglers--two Indian and four Bangladeshis tried to steal cows from the house. The Bangladeshis had illegally crossed the border for cattle smuggling, he said. One of them, aged about 43-years was caught and attacked by residents in the tea estate and he subsequently died.

The man hails from Sonaroopa tea estate in Bangladesh.

Cattle smuggling has been a serious problem along the India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast and Bengal. The BSF personnel manning the borders have often come under attacks from smugglers, while trying to nab them.

A BSF spokesperson based in Silchar told DH that Border Guards Bangladesh has been informed about the person's death and his details have been shared. "They told us that they will verify his address and get back to us. The body will be handed over to BGB," he said.