Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead by BSF in West Bengal

Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead by BSF in West Bengal

Sensing a threat to life, in self defence, maintaining restraint, the BSF jawans fired non-lethal ammo with pump action guns

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 09 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 00:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An alleged Bangladeshi smuggler was shot dead by the BSF near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9:40 pm on Tuesday in Pakhiura border outpost area in the Krishnanagar sector when six alleged Bangladeshi smugglers entered India and attacked BSF jawans with sharp-edged weapons, he said.

Also Read | Pakistani drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border

"Sensing a threat to life, in self defence, maintaining restraint, the BSF jawans fired non-lethal ammo with pump action guns. The smugglers fled towards the Bangladeshi side taking advantage of extreme darkness. On thorough search of the area, the body of a person was found lying in a field inside the Indian territory," the BSF official said.

The deceased was identified as Ariful Mandal of Jhinaidaha district in Bangladesh, he said.

The body was handed to the Hanskhali police station for further procedures, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSF
Bangladesh
India News
national security

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 