Bengal: Bombs hurled as violence continues over nomination filing for panchayat polls

West Bengal has been witnessing spurts of violence since the past few days as the state gears for Panchayat elections.

  • Jun 13 2023, 13:50 ist
Congress supporters during their protest in front of West Bengal State Election Commission office against the alleged killing of their party's worker in Murshidabad district ahead of Panchayat polls, in Kolkata, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

Bombs were hurled injuring several people at Bhangar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district as violence continued on day 4 of nomination filing for the panchayat election in the state.

The incident occurred near Bijaygunj Bazaar, within one kilometre of the Block Development Office (BDO) where the nomination papers will be filed.

The local Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA had announced that its panchayat poll candidates will file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Also Read | Opposition leaders 'assaulted', 'stopped' from filing nominations for panchayat polls in Bengal

Local television channels showed police personnel and journalists fleeing as bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants.

The ruling TMC and the opposition ISF accused each other of indulging in violence at Bhangar.

Incidents of violence have been reported since June 9, the first day of nomination filing for the July 8 panchayat election, in several districts of the state.

 

