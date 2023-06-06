Bengal CM questions CBI’s efficacy in probing rail accidents; to visit Odisha again on June 6

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that the people should know the truth concerning the train accident in Odisha, but questioned the efficacy of CBI in probing railway accidents like as the recent one.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railways Minister, had earlier announced the railway board’s recommendation of CBI for probing the train accident at Balasore, in Odisha.

Banerjee, who cancelled her scheduled visit to north Bengal, is again travelling to Odisha on Tuesday where people from Bengal, too, are under treatment.

The chief minister, abstaining from commenting directly on the railway minister’s action concerning the accident's investigation, said that she was focussing on helping the affected families – ones who lost their members in the accident, and in availing livelihood to those who were injured. Around 120 dead bodies are still to be identified.

Banerjee recalled that as a railway minister she had given the CBI the responsibility to investigate the Gyaneshwari Express accident, but 12 years hence, there’s not much as the outcome. “The people should know the truth, and this is not the time to suppress news,” she said.

“I would rather stand by the people, than do politics and engage in tit-for-tat with other political parties,” she added.

The chief minister said that 73 dead bodies – of Bengal’s residents – have reached the state, and around 206 people (of the state) are still under treatment in hospitals, in Bengal and in Odisha. The state government is offering Rs 5 lakh as compensation to families that lost their kin in the accident, besides a home guard’s job to one member from each of these families.

People with serious injuries will be compensated with Rs 1 lakh, and those with minor injuries will be offered Rs 25,000. The survivors facing trauma will be offered Rs 10,000, and Rs 2,000 per month, for the next four months. They will also be supported with food items. The compensation cheques and job appointment letters are expected to be distributed on Wednesday.

Banerjee will be accompanied to Odisha by Chandrima Bhatacharya and Shashi Panja, ministers in the state government.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena shared that 151 bodies have been identified so far, and all bodies after due process are being handed over for transfer to destination.

Vaishnaw, late on Sunday night, shared video clips, adding that train movement has commenced on the down-line and the up-line.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, reacting to the CM’s announcement of compensation to the affected families, questioned the hurry in doing so, and asked why the ruling party in Bengal has an issue with the CBI probing the railway accident.