Bengal government's Covid Warriors’ Club is a ray of hope for migrant workers

Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic in India, it has been a rough ride for them. They are mostly migrant workers and people employed in other professions from West Bengal who not only got infected by the coronavirus but also lost their jobs during the lockdown.

But now, West Bengal government’s unique initiative of using those who have recovered from coronavirus to provide emotional support to Covid-19 patients have opened a new avenue of earning their livelihood for them.

Under the initiative called the Covid Warriors’ Club, these people are now getting a monthly incentive of Rs.15000. Kamal Mondal from the Bhangar area of South 24 Paraganas district is one such member of a Covid Warriors’ Club. It was a traumatizing experience for him when he tested positive for Covid-19 about a month back, soon after losing his job. Even after recovering, he was clueless as to how to sustain his family.

“The Covid Warriors' Club is a blessing for me. Not only I can sustain my livelihood but I can also stand by those who are suffering from the virus,” said Mondal.

The initiative, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, first took off in the Murshidabad district. About 20 members of the Covid Warriors’ Club from the district were pressed into service in Kolkata's Covid-19 hospitals in July.

Their efforts of reducing anxiety among Covid-19 patients have earned lavish praise from both the patients and the medical community. The Principal of the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital Anima Halder said that the initiative has been largely effective in reducing the mental stress of Covid-19 patients.

“With the emotional support of these Covid warriors the scores of patients have now regained confidence and learned that having the infection does not mean the end of their lives,” she said.

According to sources in the state administration, hundreds of recovered Covid-19 patients are being roped in for the purpose. They also said that mainly young migrant workers and unemployed youth are being given priority.