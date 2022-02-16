Bengal governor, CM Mamata mourn Bappi Lahiri's demise

Bengal governor, CM Mamata mourn Bappi Lahiri's demise

Mamata Banerjee said that Lahiri's contributions as a musician have made Bengal proud

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 16 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 14:16 ist
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mourned the demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, and extended condolences to the musician’s bereaved family and fans.

Dhankhar noted that Lahiri’s musical compositions are loved by people of all ages.

"Sad news -- legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji is no more. Born at Jalpaiguri, #WestBengal, Bappi Da's music impressed fans all over. He will be remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. Condolences to family and fans," he tweeted.

The chief minister said that Lahiri's contributions as a musician have made Bengal proud.

Also Read | RIP Bappi Lahiri: 'Disco King' ruled the charts with his catchy tunes

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions," Banerjee tweeted.

"We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award ‘Bangabibhushan’ and will contribute to remember the genius. My sincere condolences," she added.

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night. He was 69.

Popular as ‘Disco King', Bappi Da was known for his iconic style -- dark shades, gold chains coupled with his wide smile and rockstar persona.

RIP Bappi Lahiri: 10 rare pics of Bollywood's disco king

The musician had briefly forayed into politics, and was a candidate of the BJP from Serampore in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who had defeated Lahiri in Serampore, told PTI that the country lost one of its extremely-talented sons.

"I am a huge fan of Bappi da. He is well-known everywhere for both his renditions and compositions. India has lost a world-renowned son today.

"When I found out that he would be contesting the elections against me, the first song that came to my mind was 'Bambai se aaya mera dost, dost ko salaam karo'. Thousands of people would gather to have a glimpse of the musician wherever he went during campaigns," he added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bappi Lahiri
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

 