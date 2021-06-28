Bengal Governor corrupt, was chargesheeted in Hawala Jain case, says Mamata Banerjee

Firing a fresh salvo at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that his name was mentioned in the charge sheet of the 1996 hawala Jain case.

The case came to surface in 1996. The Governor denied the allegation.

Speaking to reporters’ at the State Secretariat the Chief Minister said that Dhankhar’s name was removed from the charge sheet after the court was moved. She also dubbed the Governor as “corrupt.”

“The Governor's name was in the hawala Jain case. But they have gone to court and cleared it from the court. But again there has been a PIL and it is pending (before the court). He is a corrupt man,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also asked how the Centre could still allow Dhankhar to continue as the Governor of Bengal.

“Why the Central Government allow a Governor like this? You (Centre) bring out the charge sheet and see whether his name is there?,” said Mamata.

Referring to her three letters to the Centre seeking removal of Dhankhar as the Bengal Governor, Mamata said that the Centre should now consider her demand.

“What’s the reason behind his sudden visit to North Bengal? I can sense that conspiracy being hatched to divide North Bengal,” said Mamata.

Dubbing the allegation as “far from truth” the Governor said that no one was convicted in the hawala Jain case and his name was not there.

“The Chief Minister made some very serious allegations today. But no one was convicted in the hawala Jain case and your Governor was not charge sheeted. Her allegations are far from the truth,” said the Governor.

“I have never expected that a seasoned politician like her would make such false allegations to create tension,” said Dhankhar.

The war of words between the Governor and the Chief Minister comes hours after the Governor alleged that no election was conducted at the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration after 2017 and the audit there was also due for a long time..

