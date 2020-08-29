Bengal govt urges Rail Ministry to resume local train and metro services

West Bengal government on Saturday urged the Ministry of Railways to resume local train and metro services in the state in a limited manner and proper health protocols.

Additional Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in a letter to the Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav stated that the services can be resumed maintaining physical distancing and health protocols.

“This is to bring to your notice that the state government is of the view that metro and local train services can be resumed in Bengal in a limited manner maintaining the norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocols,” stated Bandyopadhyay.

He also stated that before the services are resumed related modalities and logistics may be finalised in consultation with the State Government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had said that the state government is willing to allow resumption one-fourth of the suburban rail services and dull metro services from Septem