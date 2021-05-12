Bengal post-poll violence becomes new flashpoint between Governor, CM

Post-poll violence in West Bengal became a new flashpoint between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Taking exception to the Governor’s decision to visit violence-hit areas of Cooch Behar district, the Chief Minister in a letter to him on Wednesday accused him of violating long standing norms.

Referring to the Manual of Protocols and Ceremonials, Government of West Bengal, Home Department, 1990, the Chief Minister pointed out that the program for the Governor’s visit to districts is finalized by the Secretary to the Governor following consultation with the State Government.

Mamata expressed her displeasure over the Governor’s decision to visit Cooch Behar on May 13 and described it as “violative” of the long-standing norms. The Chief Minister said that she expects the Governor to follow the norms.

“ I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to the district of Cooch Behar on 13-5-2021 and sadly I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades,” stated Mamata.

“I therefore would expect that you will kindly follow the well established norms of protocol and desist from abrupt decisions with regard to field visits,” she added.

Reminding the Governor that in her letter on September 26 last year, she advised him to “ refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers” Mamata stated that he was “steadily ignoring the advice.”

The development comes a day after the Governor announced in a tweet that he will visit Dinhata, Sitai, Sitalkuchi and Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

The Governor also announced on Wednesday that he will visit camps Ranpagli and Srirampur camps where some people from West Bengal have taken shelter allegedly due to post-poll violence in the state.

“Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli & Srirampur camps in Assam where due to post-poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial some people of WB had taken refuge for safety,” tweeted Dhankhar.

“Governor Dhankhar will be reaching Ranpagli Assam at 9.45 am by BSF Helicopter. Governor Dhankhar's visit to camps in Assam on May 14 is after his visit to affected places in Coochbehar,” he stated in another tweet.