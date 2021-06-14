Bengal: TMC leaders not in favour of induction of 'traitors'

With Mukul Roy and several other TMC turncoats including Rajib Banerjee making a beeline to return to the party, a section of TMC workers are reportedly against the "induction of traitors" who attacked the party during the recently-concluded Assembly poll campaigns.

"Now he (Rajib) is criticising BJP for its divisive politics. But before the election, he organised a rally comprising Hindu hardliners and used the Election Commission against TMC workers in Domjur. He visited Kunal's house but it doesn’t mean that he washed all his sins by taking a holy dip in the Ganges," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told The New Indian Express.

Several other TMC turncoats, including former MLAs Sonali Guha and Dipendu Biswas, have also appealed to Mamata Banerjee to take them back "under her wings." However, Banerjee, during a recent press meet, said she will not accept requests of leaders, who had abandoned her ship just ahead of the April-May elections.

Also read: Sacrifices have to be made if one chooses to be in BJP: Dilip Ghosh

TMC had swept the recently held Assembly polls winning 213 seats against BJP's 77 seats.

According to political analysts, TMC will selectively take back people who crossed over. The aim will be to organisationally weaken BJP but at the same time, it will not want too many turncoats back as this would be seen as rewarding dissidence.

Meanwhile, BJP's Bengal unit is also going through turmoil with accusation and counter-accusations being traded within the party fold, according to party sources.

Check out DH latest videos:

(With PTI inputs)