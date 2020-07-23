Better connectivity in Northeast essential for security: PM Modi

Better infrastructure in the Northeast is essential for the country's security and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said while laying the foundation stone of a Rs 3,050 crore water supply project in Manipur, via video-conferencing.

"Better connectivity will not only help in Act East Policy through our trade with Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal but also give the country a gateway to the country's travel and tourism," Modi said while stating that efforts were on to further improve infrastructure in the region.

"Modern infrastructure is being developed in the North East along with roadways, highways, airways, waterways and i-ways as well as gas pipelines. In the last six years, thousands of crores of rupees have been invested in the development of infrastructure, in the entire North East," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said efforts have been made to connect the capitals of the North East states with four-lane highways, two lane roads to the district headquarters and all weather roads to villages. To achieve this, he said about 3000 kilometers of roads have been laid and projects are being implemented to lay another 60,000 kilometres of roads.

He said there is a huge improvement in the area of rail connectivity in the North East with projects to build new railway stations and convert the existing rail network into broad guage. Also projects had been initiated to expand the airports in the region and 20 national waterways.

"North East is a representative of India’s cultural diversity and cultural strength. He said this has a great tourism potential which still remains unexplored," the Prime Minister said adding that North East should become the growth engine of country.

The water supply project would benefit residents in 25 small towns and 1700 villages in Manipur.