Bhabanipur Bypoll Live: Priyanka Tibrewal accuses Madan Mitra of booth jamming

By-elections to Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies are underway amid tight security and measures to tackle rain. Votes polled on Thursday will be counted on October 3. Banerjee will fight BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
Besides Bhabanipur, bypolls will also be held in Shamsherganj and Jangipur in the Murshidabad district
Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur accuses Madan Mitra of booth jamming
BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleges booth jamming at Bhabanipur constituency's booth 125
Mamata government is in fear right now: Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll
Polling begins in Bhabanipur and is scheduled to end at 6:30 pm
Covid protocol to be followed at polling centres
Long queues were seen since early morning outside several booths across the constituencies. Voting will continue till 6 pm.
The polling centres have been stocked up with masks and sanitisers as part of the Covid-19 guidelines, the officials said.
Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is pitted against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.
Tight security measures undertaken at polling booths
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.
Kolkata Police, which will be in charge of security outside the booths in Bhabanipur, has already set up pickets across 38 locations in the constituency, a police officer said.
There will be heavy deployment of forces, including quick response teams, in Bhabanipur. Security has also been heightened in Jangipur and Samserganj seats. (PTI)