Bhabanipur Bypoll Live: Priyanka Tibrewal accuses Madan Mitra of booth jamming

By-elections to Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies are underway amid tight security and measures to tackle rain. Votes polled on Thursday will be counted on October 3. Banerjee will fight BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur. Stay tuned to DH for updates.