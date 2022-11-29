Bihar: Scheme for those hit economically by liquor ban

Bihar cabinet approves scheme for those hit economically by liquor ban

The scheme proposes to provide one-time assistance of Rs 1 lakh to poor people

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Nov 29 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 22:06 ist
The chief minister has, in his speeches, exhorted people to start new businesses with the help of the scheme. Credit: PTI Photo

The Nitish Kumar cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a scheme for economic rehabilitation of those who were involved in the sale of liquor and toddy and have been hit hard by the prohibition law in Bihar.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, said a budgetary outlay of Rs 610 crore was also approved for the scheme.

Also Read — BJP accuses Nitish of cultural policing; Bihar govt hits back

The scheme proposes to provide one-time assistance of Rs 1 lakh to poor people, especially SCs and STs who had been engaged in brewing country-made liquor or toddy tapping until the state went dry in April, 2016.

The chief minister has, in his speeches, exhorted people to start new businesses with the help of the scheme.

Toddy tappers are also being encouraged to take up sale of 'Neera', the palm tree juice in its unfermented form, which is said to cause no intoxication and even bring health benefits.

Altogether 31 agenda, pertaining to different departments, were approved in the meeting, said the additional chief secretary.

One of the cabinet decisions worth a mention was the observance of death anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel as a state function, said Siddharth.

The function will be held every year on December 15 at Patna, he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitish Kumar
Bihar
Liquor ban
Alcohol
India News

What's Brewing

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

 