Bihar: Man stabbed to death for objecting to wedding guests dancing with knives

A man was repeatedly stabbed by a group of people for stopping them from dancing on the DJ floor with knives in Bihar's Supaul district on Tuesday night.
The deceased, Lalan Mukhiya sustained multiple stab wounds and died on the spot due to excessive loss of blood.
The incident occurred at Goriyari Tola village under Sadar police station in the district.
The police said that a wedding function was held in the village and the guests from the bridegroom's side were dancing on the DJ floor holding knives in hand.
"When some of the youths from the bride's side objected to the act, they got attacked. A person named Lalan Mukhiya was repeatedly stabbed until he died," said an officer of Supaul.
"The family members of Mukhiya took him to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.
"We have received a complaint from the deceased's father Muneshwar Mukhiya. Efforts are on to identify them," he said.
