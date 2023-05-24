Man objects to dance with knives, stabbed to death

Bihar: Man stabbed to death for objecting to wedding guests dancing with knives

The incident occurred at Goriyari Tola village under Sadar police station in the district

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • May 24 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 22:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was repeatedly stabbed by a group of people for stopping them from dancing on the DJ floor with knives in Bihar's Supaul district on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Lalan Mukhiya sustained multiple stab wounds and died on the spot due to excessive loss of blood.

The incident occurred at Goriyari Tola village under Sadar police station in the district.

Also Read | Bihar Babus told not to call too many meetings, respect juniors

The police said that a wedding function was held in the village and the guests from the bridegroom's side were dancing on the DJ floor holding knives in hand.

"When some of the youths from the bride's side objected to the act, they got attacked. A person named Lalan Mukhiya was repeatedly stabbed until he died," said an officer of Supaul.

"The family members of Mukhiya took him to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"We have received a complaint from the deceased's father Muneshwar Mukhiya. Efforts are on to identify them," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

 