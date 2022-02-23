Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises searched for liquor bottles

Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises searched for liquor bottles

Budget session is starting from Friday and district administration wants to ensure that no 'mischief' would take place

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Feb 23 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 22:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of the Budget session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, the Patna district administration on Wednesday launched an operation to ensure that no liquor bottle is found inside the premises.

The session is starting from Friday and district administration wants to ensure that no "mischief" would take place. During the Winter session, a liquor bottle was found inside the premises and had led to huge uproar.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh and SSP M.S. Dhillon inspected the entire premises on Wednesday and deployed police force at every corner to keep an eye on wrongdoers.

"We have asked every employee inside the Vidhan Sabha to stay alert and have strictly directed police personnel to ensure no liquor bottles be found inside the premises. The police personnel will be held responsible for negligence if any liquor bottle is found in their respective areas," Dhillon said.

"We have also deployed police personnel outside of the premises to keep an eye on persons who may throw liquor bottles or any other banned substance inside the premises," he added.

During the Winter session, a liquor bottle was found around 200 metres away from the chamber of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the incident and slammed the Nitish Kumar government.

Following the incident, the Bihar Chief Secretary and the DGP were seen searching for liquor bottles inside the premises, and this video went viral.

Patna police were unable to find clues about the person who may have consumed liquor or thrown an empty bottle inside the premises.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bihar
Liquor
Patna
Liquor ban

Related videos

What's Brewing

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

 