Bihar's Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 94.31%

Bihar's Covid-19 recovery rate on Saturday touched 94.31 per cent, while 1,173 new cases pushed the tally of coronavirus cases to 2,03,060, state Health department said.

The state's death toll has risen to 990 with nine fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours.

With the Bihar Assembly polls taking place at a time when the virus continue to pose threat to the mankind, the outbreak of the deadly virus and state government't efforts to fight against it has become poll narrative.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been highlighting greater number of tests of the samples and high recovery rate in the state in his public meetings. Rivals have been alleging "mismanagement" in effectively dealing with the contagion.

At least 1,259 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,91,515, the health department bulletin said. Recovery of coronavirus patients has been 90-per cent plus for over a fortnight and it is showing a rising trend with every passing day.

The state now has 10,554 active cases. A total of 1,20,713 samples were tested for Covid-19 during past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to over 90.15 lakh in the state.