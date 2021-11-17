BJP announces election management committees for Kolkata, Howrah elections

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced election management committees for the upcoming municipal elections in Kolkata and Howrah.

Former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi is in-charge of the election campaign committee for Kolkata. He will be assisted by Tushar Kanti Ghosh, Rudranil Ghosh, Vijay Ojha, Baishali Dalmia. The committee will work under the observation of state vice president and MP Arjun Singh, Anindya Banerjee, state vice president, and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, state general secretary and member of parliament. The party has also announced two committees that will look after north, and south Kolkata.

For Howrah, Monimohan Bhattachariya, party’s district convenor, has been appointed as co-ordinator between the election committee and the state committee. Dr Rathin Chakraborty has been appointed as in-charge for Howrah election, with Monaj Pandey, and Supriti Chatterjee as co-in-charge.

Elections to the two strongly-populated municipal areas are scheduled for December 19. The Trinamool Congress is also gearing up for the civic elections. The Left, and the Congress Party are still to declare their strategy. While the elections are local in nature, a presence in the two important cities is vital for the political opponents.

