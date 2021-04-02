BJP confident of getting support of all sections in Kerala polls: Ashwath Narayan

BJP is a party for all sections but the opposition is spreading fear about BJP among some communities, BJP leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said. He added that the party is trying to communicate this to the Christian community in all possible manners.

Narayan, who has been actively involved in BJP’s electioneering in Kerala as campaign in-charge and holding talks with various Christian church leaders, told DH’s Arjun Raghunath that he was very confident about BJP-led NDA forming government in Kerala. Excerpts:

How do you see BJP’s prospects in the Kerala Assembly elections?

The people of Kerala now have a lot of trust and confidence in the BJP and they look up to the saffron party for leading the country as well as Kerala. The CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF were so far given many chances. But they failed as they were more focused on their own interests and vested interests. Hence, they have now become irrelevant.

The BJP is trying the best to rescue the people from the LDF and UDF. The people of Kerala have many qualities like education and entrepreneurship skills. The BJP aims to make use of these potentials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already proven how things could be done in all sectors by ensuring accountability and transparency. The BJP government at the Centre took all possible measures for Kerala during challenging situations like disasters, problems faced by the NRIs as well as the state’s development.

Do you think that your efforts to woo Christian voters will be fruitful?

The BJP is confident of getting the support of all sections of people who are nationalistic and patriotic. As a political party, we are for all religions, all castes and all sections of society. The opponents are creating fear about BJP among certain sections. We truly believe in humanity and working for every section of society. Our first priority is the nation, then the party and then comes everything else. When we believe in the nation, we have to coexist and work with everybody and care for everybody.

BJP is never for any sort of discrimination or divisive politics. It is the LDF and the UDF who are carrying out appeasement and divisive politics. They are the culprits.

Could you convey this message to those communities?

We are doing whatever possible ways for communication and we feel that all nationalistic and patriotic sections would support the BJP. The Christian church leaders were also reaching out to the Prime Minister and other national and state leaders of the party.

Could you take the Muslim community into confidence as it is a crucial factor in electoral politics in Kerala?

BJP is open for everybody. We have not closed our doors for anybody, but we are against appeasement politics. BJP's government at the Centre has a relationship will all Muslim countries. We are only against the groups that promote jihad and terrorism against the interest of the country. We are for all irrespective of religion and caste. What matters is patriotism and being nationalistic. There could be political differences. But when it comes to national issues and national interests, we are for it.

Do you think that the Hindutva tag is a hindrance to BJP’s growth in Kerala?

Hindutva is a way of life. Our culture is our way of life. Basically, we are for the culture and tradition. That needs to be protected and promoted. All sections can practice the traditions and culture they have been doing, but not at the cost of each other.

Who is your main opponent in Kerala: LDF or UDF?

Both the LDF and the UDF have failed in all sectors like governance, economy and even in protecting culture and rituals. They are trying to destroy the state’s culture. Sabarimala, terrorism, love jihad...in all such issues both UDF and LDF have no clarity, despite these being major issues of Kerala. They have no clarity on social, economic, political and cultural issues and are just trying to be opportunistic. They have understandings with parties that promote love jihad and terrorism. We have been opposing appeasement politics for decades and can’t allow anybody to be above the law. How can those who do not believe in culture and rituals protect these things?

You are very confident of the NDA forming government in Kerala. Does that mean that you are already in talks with some coalition parties in the LDF and the UDF?

We are in talks with NDA allies only. We are trying to get people’s support to form our own government. Both UDF and LDF are our opponents in Kerala. We are sure that the NDA will emerge as the winner in this election.

Most pre-poll surveys predict bleak chances for NDA. How do you see that?

I don’t believe in these surveys. We are very confident that we are going to win the election. There is no doubt about it. As I said earlier, people now have hope in BJP-led NDA.