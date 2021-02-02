BJP not to induct other party leaders in Bengal for now

BJP decides not to induct other party leaders in Bengal for now

The Central BJP leadership has asked not to admit any outsider into the party in Bengal without due diligence

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Feb 02 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 16:37 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The BJP central leadership has decided to stop the intake of leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties in Bengal en-masse due to a rising faction feud between the new entrants and the old guard of the party, sources told DH.

BJP National General Secretary and Co-observer in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvergiya, confirmed the development adding that presently, they were aware of at least 40 MLAs, mostly from the TMC, who sought to join the BJP.

“We will conduct a survey in each of their constituencies. Those who are involved in corrupt activities such as cow and coal smuggling will not be inducted into the party. We will not let BJP turn into a B team of the TMC,” said Vijayvergiya.

Read | Two-time TMC MLA Dipak Haldar resigns from party

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that no one can join the BJP at will anymore. “One can only join the party after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the concerned district BJP leadership,” said Ghosh. BJP sources said that there will be very few exceptions to this rule.

Sources within West Bengal BJP said that this decision was taken to pacify the old guard of the party. Another key reason for the party's decision was that a large number of politicians coming from other parties were eager for the party ticket for the upcoming elections.

“There are about 30 to 50 candidates for each Assembly seat in the party seeking to contest the Assembly elections,” sources said. They added that a section of BJP leaders in the state was inducting anyone they can from other parties to impress the Central leadership.

This comes at a time when many TMC leaders and workers are joining the BJP including former Cabinet Ministers Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee.

