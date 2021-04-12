BJP lodges complaint over TMC candidate's beggar remark

BJP lodges complaint with EC over TMC candidate's 'beggar' remark

The BJP alleged that the purported comment by Sujata Mondal Khan reflected a 'certain mindset' in the Trinamool Congress

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 00:54 ist
TMC leader Sujata Mondal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over a purported comment made by the candidate of the Trinamool Congress at Arambagh in West Bengal, Sujata Mondal Khan, allegedly calling people of the Scheduled Castes as “beggars by nature”.

The BJP alleged that the purported comment by Sujata Mondal Khan reflected a “certain mindset” in the Trinamool Congress and a pattern set by the party’s supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had “consistently attempted to polarise” the electorate during the assembly polls in the state “on the basis of religion or caste” and had even gone gone to the “extreme fringes” by “raising the bogey of outsiders”.

Also read: It was a genocide, says Mamata after Cooch Behar violence; dubs MCC Modi Code of Conduct

“Even though Mamata Banerjee helped the poor Scheduled Castes. Yet their scarcity will never mitigate. There is a saying that some are beggars by nature while others are beggars by circumstance. The Scheduled Castes here are beggars by nature,” the BJP quoted the Trinamool Congress candidate saying.

The party alleged that Sujata had not only violated the Model Code of Conduct, but also committed an offence under the Section 125 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951 and the Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

It urged the EC to take action against Sujata as well as the “leadership” of the Trinamool Congress.

Sujata is incidentally the wife of the BJP MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Trinamool Congress
TMC
BJP
Election Commission
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

How to spot depression in young children?

How to spot depression in young children?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 