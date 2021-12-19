BJP MP Roopa Ganguly says cash-for-ticket allegation by TMC could be true in some cases

In an attack on a section of the West Bengal BJP leadership, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly on Sunday claimed that there could be some truth behind the allegation of the Trinamool Congress that money changed hands while selecting candidates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election which was held during the day.

The actor-turned-politician, who was talking to reporters after casting her vote in a South Kolkata booth, also claimed that the party's state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar may not know everything as he is newly appointed, while the "entire team" of Dilip Ghosh is still there and it should stop the wrongdoings.

Ghosh, a national vice-president of the BJP, was a former president of its state unit.

To a query if she believed in the allegation that money changed hands while selecting BJP candidates, Ganguly said, "I think it could be 100 per cent true in some cases."

Asked if she thought it happened this time in KMC polls, she said, "Yes".

The TMC last month had released an audio clip in which one person was purportedly heard negotiating with another the amount of money for nominating BJP candidates in KMC elections.

Asked whether her comments are breaching party discipline, the Rajya Sabha MP said she is not in any organisational post of the state BJP.

Being reminded that she is a member of the state BJP's election committee, Ganguly said, "It is a useless committee where four persons take all important decisions and we are reduced to mere attendees whose only role is to have samosa and tea."

Ganguly had earlier publicly expressed her annoyance when the husband of a deceased BJP leader was not given nomination by the party in ward number 86 of the KMC in the election. The MP had logged out of the virtual meeting of the election committee in which somebody else was selected for the ward.

"I am a loyal BJP worker who will fight against the TMC terror," she said.

