WB BJP worker found dead, Shah to visit his residence

BJP worker found dead in Kolkata, Shah to visit his residence

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 06 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 14:23 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

A BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kashipur area of north Kolkata Friday morning and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will visit his residence in the afternoon.

The body of Arjun Chowrasia, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building, police said. The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge.

A senior state BJP leader said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will visit Chowrasia's residence this afternoon.

"He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. "He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport," he said. Shah will arrive in the city from north Bengal on the second leg of his two-day visit.

Refuting the BJP charge, TMC MP Santanu Sen said, "The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter".

The police said the investigation into the incident has been launched.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
West Bengal
BJP
TMC

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

Power crisis could have been averted

Power crisis could have been averted

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

 