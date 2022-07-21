'Breaking state govts': Mamata points out BJP's new job

Breaking state governments is BJP's new job: CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyr's Day Rally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 13:35 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP over rising inflattion in the country. 

While addressing the public at TMC's Martyr's Day Rally in Kolkata's Esplanade, Mamata alleged that the BJP is trying to break all state governments. 

"This (breaking state governments) has become their job. In West Bengal, they tried to defeat us but could not succeed," Mamata said. 

She claimed that the BJP will be swept away from power at Centre by people’s mandate in 2024. 

More to follow...

