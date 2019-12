The BSF on Wednesday seized a huge cache of arms from Parva village near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, officials said.

The stockpile includes M-16, AK-56 and AK-47 rifles, a pistol and 954 rounds of live ammunition, they said.

The arms, which were recovered in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, are suspected to have belonged to cadres of the Arakan Liberation Army (ALA), an insurgent group in Myanmar, the officials said.