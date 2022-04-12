Calcutta HC orders transfer of Hanskhali rape case to CBI

The Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, directed handing over of the probe of the alleged gang rape and death of a minor girl in West Bengal's Hanskhali to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two public interest petitions, which highlighted the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old minor girl belonging to scheduled caste category, were filed before the court.

As alleged, the girl was invited to a birthday party by one youth in Hanshkhali, Nadia district. The youth with four-five friends allegedly gang raped the minor girl. The youth is said to be the son of a Trinamool leader who is also member of a gram panchayat.

The girl later died due to excessive bleeding. The family members were allegedly prevented from taking her to any hospital for treatment. It has been alleged that the family was threatened, and police initially refused to register a report. With an NGO's intervention, the report was registered after five days.

This incident adds up to the list of unfortunate developments that have taken place in the state in the last few weeks.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, had said that the information with her suggest it was a "love affair". "The victim died on April 5, the police received the information on April 10. By then the body was cremated," the CM had stated, adding, “It is not UP that I will start a programme with 'Love Jihad'… But action will be taken, and has been taken in the form of arrest."

